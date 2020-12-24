Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.59. 296,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 275,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $82.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.86.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

