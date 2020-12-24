Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.91 Million

Brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $355.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.02 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $386.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $186,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 1,520,623 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,603,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,601,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after buying an additional 185,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

