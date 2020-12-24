Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 100,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 98,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 67,047 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NYSE ARD opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Ardagh Group S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.