ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.95

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.20. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 2,522,645 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.10 million. Analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.1806 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -20.31%.

About ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

