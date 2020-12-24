AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,332 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in MTS Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MTS Systems by 163.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in MTS Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 101,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.25 on Thursday. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

