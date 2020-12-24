AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,994 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

