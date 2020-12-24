AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HTLF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.