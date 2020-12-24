AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 353,711 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 353,711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $220.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.