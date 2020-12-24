AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 9,377 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Voya Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.