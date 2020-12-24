Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.24. 1,397,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,091,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $376.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.