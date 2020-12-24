Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 153,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 110,876 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after buying an additional 2,558,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

