apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Cap of $5.62 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $241,073.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00047437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00330740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.