Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE APHA traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.16. 1,591,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Aphria Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$11.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -22.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.90.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

