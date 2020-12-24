Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.94

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 263634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

