Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) (LON:ANGS) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) (LON:ANGS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.73. Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 350,199 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.83.

About Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery; and a 12.5% interest in the A24 prospect.

