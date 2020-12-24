AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.87. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 6.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.