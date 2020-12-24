Andre Wong Durand Sells 27,411 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,619,446.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 26th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00.

Shares of PING opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -415.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PING. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 92.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,717,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

