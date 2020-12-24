AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Head to Head Analysis

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of AnaptysBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AnaptysBio and KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $8.00 million 77.33 -$97.34 million ($3.60) -6.28 KalVista Pharmaceuticals $12.69 million 24.88 -$29.12 million ($1.64) -10.73

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than AnaptysBio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AnaptysBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AnaptysBio has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AnaptysBio and KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio N/A -19.09% -17.94% KalVista Pharmaceuticals -229.45% -44.91% -39.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AnaptysBio and KalVista Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 0 3 2 0 2.40 KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

AnaptysBio presently has a consensus price target of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.03%. Given KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KalVista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals beats AnaptysBio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases. It is also developing immuno-oncology products, including TSR-042: anti-PD-1, TSR-022: anti-TIM-3, TSR-033: anti-LAG-3, and TSR-075: anti-PD-1/LAG-3 bispecific; and CC-90006: anti-PD-1 agonist for psoriasis, as well as other products for inflammation. AnaptysBio, Inc. has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Ltd.; collaboration with Celgene Corporation; and immuno-oncology collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include KVD001, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor that completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of DME; KVD900, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating HAE attacks; and KVD824, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor that completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating DME or HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

