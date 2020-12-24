Analyzing Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) & Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Américas and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Américas 10.43% 11.67% 4.70% Portland General Electric 11.07% 9.04% 2.79%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enel Américas and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Américas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Portland General Electric 0 6 3 0 2.33

Enel Américas currently has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Enel Américas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enel Américas is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Dividends

Enel Américas pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Portland General Electric pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Américas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel Américas and Portland General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Américas $14.31 billion 0.66 $1.61 billion N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 1.76 $214.00 million $2.39 17.44

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Américas has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enel Américas beats Portland General Electric on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,755 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 895,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

