Analyzing China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.1% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Clean Energy and Westlake Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical 5.14% 4.74% 2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Clean Energy and Westlake Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical 3 9 6 0 2.17

Westlake Chemical has a consensus price target of $67.71, suggesting a potential downside of 17.00%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than China Clean Energy.

Risk and Volatility

China Clean Energy has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Clean Energy and Westlake Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical $8.12 billion 1.28 $421.00 million $3.26 25.02

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than China Clean Energy.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats China Clean Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Clean Energy Company Profile

China Clean Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids. The company sells its biodiesel products to service stations and power generating plants in the People's Republic of China; and specialty chemical products to companies in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, and Asia. China Clean Energy Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fuqing, China.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including residential siding, trim and moulding, pipe and fittings for various water, sewer and industrial applications, profiles for windows and doors, decking products, film for various inflatables, wall covering tapes, roofing applications, and composite roof tiles. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

