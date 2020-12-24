Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target at $47.82

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

USB traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 94,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,940. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,855 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,169,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,607,000 after acquiring an additional 873,164 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

