Analysts Set Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Target Price at $42.50

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
TCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 105,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,273. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 399.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 116.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.
About Taubman Centers
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.
Further Reading: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.