Analysts Set Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Target Price at $42.50

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

TCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 105,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,273. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $130.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 399.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 116.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

