Analysts Set Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Target Price at $11.50

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVAC opened at $11.15 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

