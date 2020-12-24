Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $41.17

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. 89,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.16. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

