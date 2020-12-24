Analysts Set Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ENVA shares. BidaskClub raised Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,523. Enova International has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

