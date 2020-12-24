Analysts Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target at $2.54

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

AAVVF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,595. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $265.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

