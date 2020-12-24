Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,452.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Rambus by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 256.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Rambus announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

