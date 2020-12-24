Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.14). Marathon Oil reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 37.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,356.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 395,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 368,769 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $6.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.40. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

