Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,796,000 after acquiring an additional 538,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after acquiring an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

