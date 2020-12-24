Analysts Expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

CBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIO opened at $6.49 on Monday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

