Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $592.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $893,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $11,695,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $12,527,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

