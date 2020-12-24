Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUV. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis raised their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

FUV stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 7,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.96. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 481,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 515.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 313,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $840,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

