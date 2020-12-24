Analysts Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $28.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.83 million and the lowest is $27.50 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $27.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $119.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $126.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.94 million, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $116.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

FLIC opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $426.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. Insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 181,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 9.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 240,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 168,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

