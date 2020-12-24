AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $130,383.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $130,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Wesley Hardin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of AMETEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $319,950.00.

AME stock opened at $118.62 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $121.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,747.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

