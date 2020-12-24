Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABCB. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

