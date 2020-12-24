America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.67.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,070 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,272,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

