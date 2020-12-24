American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.