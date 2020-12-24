American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.28 Million

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce sales of $296.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.23 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $284.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 122,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 28.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,827 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 906,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

