American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 82267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292,192 shares during the period. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

