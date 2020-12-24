American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 82267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Recommended Story: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.