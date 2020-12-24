America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

ATAX opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

In related news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,264.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

