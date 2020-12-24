Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.20

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 1995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,374,653 shares in the company, valued at $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

