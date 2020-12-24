AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 7.1%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.74. Approximately 906,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,134,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.34.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMC Networks by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

