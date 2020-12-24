Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACH. ValuEngine downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

ACH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 244,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,053. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

