Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.44

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 14670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $5,169,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 553,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2,661.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 366,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

