Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,801.20.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,732.38 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,768.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,577.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209 shares of company stock worth $345,322. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

