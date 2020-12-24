Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $598.94 million, a PE ratio of 391.67 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,793 in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

