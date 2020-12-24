Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $138.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

