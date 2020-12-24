AllSafe Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $178,158.53 and $4,292.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003014 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

