Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) versus Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Financial Analysis

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -4.98, indicating that its stock price is 598% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.2% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -91.42% N/A -11.76% Allied Healthcare Products -7.49% -27.77% -14.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Surgalign and Allied Healthcare Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surgalign presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surgalign and Allied Healthcare Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million 0.70 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -16.50 Allied Healthcare Products $31.89 million 0.62 -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Allied Healthcare Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign.

Summary

Surgalign beats Allied Healthcare Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products. It also provides medical gas equipment, which include construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers emergency medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products, such as demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products that include spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.