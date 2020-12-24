AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.46

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.46 and traded as high as $32.99. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 24,431 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,813 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

